USF Pro Championships TV Launch “The Climb Presented by Discount Tire”

As a further extension of the new partnership between Andersen Promotions and Discount Tire, USF Pro Championships TV is proud to announce “The Climb Presented by Discount Tire” - an exciting new show that will take viewers behind-the-scenes of the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires.

The mini-documentary series will allow viewers to witness the intense and passionate competition between the future stars of racing as they take part in the world’s most successful driver development program.

"The Climb" will provide an inside look into the next generation of drivers as they compete on some of the most iconic tracks in open-wheel racing, with the debut episode highlighting the thrilling season-opener in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The first episode of “The Climb” premieres at 5:00 p.m. EDT today, and is only available on the free USF Pro Championships App, which also provides live streaming, Timing & Scoring, driver bios and more covering USF Pro 2000, USF2000 and USF Juniors – all Presented by Cooper Tires.

Discount Tire was recently announced as the Official Tire Retailer of USF Pro Championships, including entitlement of the series’ scholarship program – the Discount Tire Driver Advancement Scholarship – which will continue to provide an unprecedented scholarship-funded path up the motorsport ladder with over $1.3 million in prize money and awards on offer.

Pro Racing Group – creators of USF Pro Championships TV – enters its 10th season as the broadcast production arm of all three series, including worldwide live streaming, the USF Pro Championships App and exclusive, behind-the-scenes content such as the “In The Making with Emilee Smarr” show, which showcases the topic of making it as a professional athlete.

All three levels of USF Pro Championships will return to action in Florida on March 23-26 for the Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway. The double-header opening rounds at St. Petersburg saw four different race winners with Myles Rowe of Pabst Racing with Force Indy leading the USF Pro 2000 standings and Lochie Hughes of Jay Howard Driver Development on point in USF2000.