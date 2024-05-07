Estenson Set for Back-to-Back Races in South Dakota This Weekend

Tim Estenson is joining the newly formed Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 sprint cars in South Dakota this weekend.

The opening round is Saturday at Dakota State Fair Speedway in Huron followed by Huset’s Speedway in Brandon on Sunday. This weekend will mark Estenson’s first time competing at Dakota State Fair Speedway. He finished 10 th in the Huset’s Speedway championship standings last season.

“I haven’t been to Dakota State Fair Speedway, but I’m open minded as we’ll be racing against competition we know,” he said. “My goal is to run in the top three. Then on Sunday, we’re points racing all year at Huset’s. The biggest thing I’ve struggled with at Huset’s is qualifying so if I can make a good lap and get into the feature redraw it’ll make our night a lot easier. If I can find consistency at Huset’s, I think running in the top five is a good goal.”

Estenson is coming off a challenging week that began last Wednesday at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Ill., with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The night got off to a tough start with Estenson qualifying 27 th quickest in his group. He then advanced from 14 th to 10 th in the non-qualifiers race before the night ended with a seventh-place result in the D Main.

Friday’s Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series race at Ogilvie Raceway in Ogilvie, Minn., rained out and Saturday’s event showcased a wet track all night at Cedar Lake Speedway.

“We started out the night really good in qualifying and winning the heat race,” said Estenson, who qualified fourth quickest and won a heat race after starting third. “The bottom of the track was decent and smooth enough to roll in the heat race. Then in the feature the track kept getting worse after all the cars were on it.”

Estenson placed fifth in a dash and he capped the night by ending 13 th in the main event.

“I was in the mindset of just surviving and I didn’t drive as aggressive as I probably should have,” he said. “I didn’t want to tear anything up, but I should have pushed it a bit harder. You learn from it and we’ll go into this weekend trying to finish stronger than last week.”

QUICK RESULTS –

May 1 – Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Ill. – Qualifying: 27; Non-qualifier: 10 (14); D Main: 7 (6).

May 4 – Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 1 (3); Dash: 5 (5); Feature: 13 (9).

SEASON STATS –

3 races, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 2 top 15s, 2 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Dakota State Fair Speedway in Huron, S.D., and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., with the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 sprint cars

ILP PR