WWT Raceway (Hailie Deegan Accident Quote)

HAILIE DEEGAN, No. 13 Ford Performance Ford F-150 (Incident on Lap 86 in Turn 3) – "We were on a stretch and it worked out. We were on older tires, got track position, and I feel like we showed that all day -- just getting track position. We finally had it. We were holding them off pretty decently. I think we were still in the Top-10. Three-wide in the middle, and the No. 15 cleared himself up, kind of ruined all three of our runs. The No. 2 came in, hit me once, hit me again and shipped me off. It destroyed our truck. Ended our day. I don't know. It is what it is. Can't change it. We're trying to do our part and just got shipped."

Ford Performance PR