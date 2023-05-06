Eckes sweeps practice and qualifying at Kansas

Christian Eckes is setting himself for a great weekend at Kansas Speedway. Not only did the driver of the No. 19 McAnally Hilgemann Chevy Silverado score the fastest time in practices (30.084 seconds), but he also found himself on the pole for Saturday night’s Heart Of America 200, with a time of 30.932 seconds around the 1.5 mile facility.

“I feel pretty good, man,” Eckes said to Josh Sims of FOX Sports. “Every time I come out there to race with these guys, I have a blast. It’s really fun to race these fast trucks. It's probably been four years since I sat on a pole, so that's pretty cool and I'm more looking forward to the race.”

The Heart Of America 200 at Kansas Speedway will kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern on FS1.