AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self look to Kentucky for rebound

With the Holiday off-weekend behind them, AM Racing and driver Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) are ready to get back down to business in Saturday night’s Buckle Up Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team is hoping that the seventh race of the season is a good opportunity to bounce back from a tough showing at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway two weeks ago when Self was collected in two separate incidents in the opening laps of the event.



Shaking off the tough luck at the “Tricky Triangle” – Self leans on Kentucky’s 1.5-mile speedway as an opportunity to get team back on track for a busy month of racing ahead.



“It was hard to have that off week because, after Pocono, I think everyone on this AM Racing team was ready to go back to the track and bounce back immediately,” said Self.



“But the break allowed us to catch our breath, settle down and refocus for one of the races that I always look forward to.”



Self has four prior Truck Series starts at the Sparta located track and earned a track-best sixth-place finish last July.



He also has two prior ARCA Menards Series starts from 2014 – 2015, yielding two top-12 finishes.



All things considered; Kentucky is one of those races circled on the AM Racing calendar in the shop as an opportunity to build on last year’s finish.



“It was a chaotic race last July, but we earned that finish,” offered Self. “We worked hard, Eddie (Troconis, crew chief) made some great adjustments on our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado and I think the notes that we have from last year can be even more beneficial this weekend.”



With NASCAR still limiting the series’ time at the race track, the Truck Series won’t have any practice or qualifying before hitting the track and while that pivotal track time can be essential, Self believes it could set the tone for an exciting race.



“Kentucky is really fast with sweeping corners,” he added. “You really need to get your truck handling well over the bumps and get the launch off the corners to carry the speed on the straightaways to make a pass.



“With no practice or qualifying, I think most teams will rely on their setup from last July which worked fairly good for us during the race. With qualifying being thrown out the window, I think you’re going to have some fast trucks stacked throughout the field which should make the race more exciting but will keep us drivers up on our toes too.”



Traditionally, the garage and pit road area at Kentucky is flooded with family members and close relatives who have come to cheer on Self and the AM Racing team. However, with the garage access currently restricted and no fans expected in attendance, Self knows those members who still support his team this season just virtually.



“It’s a bummer that we don’t have fans back in the stands and can have people in the garage, but I understand the reasoning,” he said. “I know I have a lot of family who will be cheering us on Saturday night from in front of their televisions or radios. Hopefully, we can have a finish like we did last year and take that momentum to Texas next week!”



Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, and Kreuz Market will serve as associate partners in the seventh race of the year.



In 90 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.5 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 22nd in the championship standings with 17 races remaining.



AM Racing PR