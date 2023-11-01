2023 NCS Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway II

|
Phoenix Raceway Stats
NCS Starts: 14; Best start: 7th (Fall 2015 & Fall 2018) Best finish: 4th (Fall 2017); Top-5s; Top-10s: 4; Laps led: 25
NXS Starts: 7; Best start: Pole (Spring 2016 & Fall 2017) Best finish: 2nd (Spring 2016); Top-5s; Top-10s: 4; Laps led: 25
NCTS Starts: 3; Best start: Pole (2014 & 2015) Best finish: 1st (2013); Top-5s: 2; Top-10s: 3; Laps led: 304
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats
Starts: 35; Best start: 8th (COTA); Best finish: 3rd (Kansas II); Top-5s: 1; Top-10s: 7; Laps led: 24; Points position: 27th
About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.
Martinsville in the Rearview: Erik Jones and the Allegiant Allways Rewards team qualified in the 29th position. Due to strategy, the No. 43 team took the wave-around, eventually finding themselves in the top-five. Jones held on to the fourth position during the final stage of the race, but unfortunately, the caution they were waiting for never materialized. With only 20 laps left, Jones was forced to pit for fuel and finished in the 21st position.
Best finish in the desert: Jones delivered an impressive performance in the desert during the fall of 2017. Starting just outside the top-10, he drove his way to a seventh-place finish in Stage 1. As Stage 2 waved green, Jones restarted in the eighth position and ran into the top five, ultimately clinching a third-place finish at the end of Stage 2. Jones had consistent speed throughout the last stage, resulting in an impressive fourth-place finish, marking his fifth top-five finish of the season. Matt Kenseth, Competition Advisor for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, took home the checkered flag.
Last time around: During this year’s spring race at Phoenix Raceway, Erik Jones qualified in 10th position but ran into challenges finding speed during the early stages of the race. By the end of Stage 1, Jones had slipped to the 14th position. However, with adjustments made to the Allegiant Chevrolet, Jones improved long-run speed, working his way into contention. Hoping for a caution, the No. 43 team chose to run long. This strategy paid off as Jones took the lead for 14 laps, from lap 247 to 260, marking his most laps led in a single race for the year. Jones came home with a 21st-place finish.
Familiar with the Pole: Jones has shown remarkable pole-winning speed in both the Xfinity and Truck Series, at Phoenix, securing four pole positions in 10 races. Two of these poles were won during his time with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series, in both 2014 and 2015, on his way to winning the Truck Series championship during the 2015 season. The other two poles were secured during his time in the Xfinity Series, with starts on the front row for the 2016 spring race in 2016 and the fall race in 2017.
Dominating the Trucks: Jones has a commanding presence in the Truck Series at Phoenix Raceway, leading an impressive 304 laps over the course of just three races and securing two wins. With an average start of 1.3 and an average finish of 3.7, there was only one race that didn't lead to a trip to victory lane.
Dave in Phoenix: Crew chief Dave Elenz has left his mark on the Phoenix track in the Xfinity Series, owning one victory, five top-five, and 10 top-10 finishes over 14 starts. Elenz has guided seven drivers to an impressive average start of 9.6 with an average finish of 11.3, during which his drivers have led 55 laps. Elenz coached William Byron to the pole position in the spring of 2017 and later led Byron to victory lane in Phoenix during the fall race that same year.
Off-Track Efforts: The Erik Jones Foundation has teamed up with the Sun Bus to offer free skin cancer checks throughout the championship weekend. The Erik Jones Foundation is built on three pillars, igniting children’s passion for reading, encouraging early cancer detection and care, and promoting animal welfare. Guests are encouraged to sign up for their free skin check here.
Wings of Blue: Jones will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the United States Air Force for a trip with the "Wings of Blue team". Known for their daring tricks and heroic jumps, Jones will join the Wings of Blue at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs for a skydiving experience before he heads to Phoenix.
Meet Erik: Erik Jones will sign autographs for approximately 100 fans at the United States Air Force activation display in the fan midway from 9:20 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, November 5th.
Quoting Erik Jones: "Phoenix is a good track for us. With us finishing out the season here, we want to go out on a good note and have a strong run going into the off-season. Obviously, the guys competing in the championship will be tough to go up against, but I think overall we should have a decent day in Phoenix with our Allegiant Allways Rewards Chevrolet team, and then go into our offseason strong."
LMC PR