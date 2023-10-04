LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

About Sunseeker Resort: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Rocky in for the ROVAL: Road Course Ace Mike Rockenfeller will strap into the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet for the third time this season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. "Rocky", a championship-winning sports car veteran, has driven in two prior races for the Club this season, making his first start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (where he finished 24th) and following it up at Watkins Glen International (where he finished 19th). As of right now, this weekend will be his final planned Cup Series start of the season.

Hocevar in for the Rest: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series standout Carson Hocevar will drive the LEGACY M.C. No. 42 Camaro ZL1 for the remainder of the year, beginning next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hocevar has competed in five races for the Club and has quickly found his groove racing on Sundays. Notching four top-20 finishes with a best result of 11th place at Bristol Motor Speedway, Hocevar is a natural fit to finish out the 2023 season.

Garage 56: Rocky developed a strong bond with LEGACY M.C. Co-Owner, Jimmie Johnson, through the Hendrick Motorsports / NASCAR Garage 56 program as the two were teammates in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans event. On Sunday, the now-iconic Garage 56 car will pace the field before the Bank of America ROVAL 400, and early morning on race day, Rockenfeller will join Jordan Taylor to film digital content with the car for NASCAR On NBC.

Fan Day: This Friday, LEGACY M.C. and GMS Racing will host a Fan Day celebration. Hosted at the teams' headquarters conveniently located near I-40 and I-77 in Statesville, North Carolina, attendees will be greeted with driver autograph sessions, live interviews held on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, race shop tours, partner displays, merchandise sales, giveaways, food trucks, and more. No RSVP is needed to attend the event, so come out and have fun with our teams leading into the race weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL! More details can be found here.

Driver Appearances: Fans attending the Charlotte ROVAL race will have opportunities to meet both of the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB's drivers of the No. 42 Chevrolet throughout the weekend.

Carson Hocevar Merch Trailer Autograph Session | Saturday, Oct. 7th: Though he won't be driving this weekend, Carson Hocevar will be at the track and will sign autographs at the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB merchandise trailer in the Fan Zone from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

Located on the driver introductions stage on the front stretch, Rocky will chat with Monica Palumbo and Cole Custer from 11:15 AM to 11:30 AM. Mike Rockenfeller Team Chevy Stage Appearance | Sunday, Oct. 8th: Head to the Team Chevy Stage located in the Fan Zone from 12:00 PM to 12:15 PM on race day to see Rocky host a Q&A session with "The Motivational Cowboy", Johnny D!

Breast Cancer Awareness: As we enter the month of October, a team tradition that has taken place for many years will continue for the next four races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway. Both LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ cars will carry pink ribbons onboard to honor family members of the respective car's crew members that have been affected by breast cancer.

Lambert on the ROVAL: Crew chief Luke Lambert has competed in four NASCAR Cup Series races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Ryan Newman gave Lambert his best finish at this track back at the inaugural running in 2018, where he finished in 11th place. Last year, while in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Lambert's No. 9 team finished on the podium with a third-place showing at the ROVAL.

Quoting Mike Rockenfeller: This is your last scheduled Cup Series race for this year, so what are some of the goals that you would like to accomplish before the end of the event on Sunday?

"You know, obviously, we had two races and this one is going to be my last one in Cup this year, so I definitely want to do well. I think in the last two, we had some issues on pit lane, so hopefully this time it will be clean, and that means I think we have a shot to do well. We were able to finish 19th last time even with a slow pit stop, so if we improve slightly I think we can fight for a top-15 or a top-10 hopefully. That's what my goal is, but on the other hand, I know that this is a critical race in the championship for many guys. So I want to do my thing, and always want to win as a driver and for the team as well; but of course I also don't want to spoil anybody's race for the championship. We need to be careful, and smart, and hopefully take advantage of a few things so we can make it a really good one. I will enjoy it and am motivated as always, and am looking forward to drive. I raced there last year, so I know the circuit, and I will be ready to go this weekend."