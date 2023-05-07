Ford Performance - Kansas 1 Qualifying Quotes

Ford Qualifying Results:
6th – Joey Logano
10th – Ryan Blaney
13th – Kevin Harvick
14th – Chris Buescher
15th – Austin Cindric
18th – Aric Almirola
20th – Brad Keselowski
23rd – Michael McDowell
25th – Harrison Burton
28th – Ryan Preece
31st – Chase Briscoe
32nd – Todd Gilliland
34th – Brennan Poole
35th – JJ Yeley
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang (Qualified 6th) – WHAT WAS YOUR ASSESSMENT OF YOUR QUALIFYING PERFORMANCE? “Yeah, we were pretty decent. But, the penalty of going out early the first run just doesn’t give you the cleanest of reads to adjust for the second run. That’s life. That’s from having a bad weekend last week. It’s not like it’s unfair. It’s just life.”
WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FOR TOMORROW’S RACE? “It’s going to be hard to pass to keep track position. Restarts will be everything. You have to fire off quick.”
AS A PREVIOUS WINNER AT KANSAS, WHAT IS THE WINNING EQUATION? “Just a car that’s tied together. This is the ultimate track when it comes to aero, engine and then just balance of your car. It all has to be perfect to go fast here. To me, this is one of the best reads to stack up where you actually are in the field. I think we’re in the hunt, for sure. We got to get the balance part a little better. That’s probably where we’re off.”
CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Fastenal/Body Guard Ford Mustang (Qualified 14th) – WHAT WAS YOUR ASSESSMENT OF KANSAS OVER TODAY’S PRACTICE AND QUALIFYING? “It hasn’t changed a whole lot from last year. It’s hot today, so it migrated up-top a little quicker than expected. But, I was pretty happy with our Body Guard Mustang. I felt like practice went decent – made some changes that seemed to be for the better. I qualified fairly good, though I want it over again. I felt like I could have done better, but it was still strong.”
WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FOR TOMORROW’S RACE? “I’d say: It’s going to be up-top pretty quick, pretty heavy, and I’d bet to say, it’s going to rubber-up pretty big up there. That’ll force us to start searching around. So hopefully, that’ll widen the racetrack out. I like these hot, slick races. It makes it a lot of fun inside of the car. I think that’ll be good for us.”
Ford Performance PR