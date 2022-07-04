Monday, Jul 04

Petty GMS Race Recap: Road America

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Jul 04 74
Petty GMS Race Recap: Road America

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 30th

FINISH: 20th

POINTS: 26th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a good Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend. Right off the truck on Saturday, the car had speed and handled well during practice. We missed the mark a little during qualifying, but despite starting towards the back, we were able to work our way forward. Our Petty GMS team made strategy calls in order to finish the second stage in third and earn stage points. The race just didn’t have a lot of cautions, so it was tough to make up positions. We will take a top-20 finish and look to build off that next week. I really enjoy racing at Road America and the fans turned out for the entire weekend which was awesome to see.” 
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 27th

FINISH: 26th

POINTS: 18th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Not the day we wanted for our U.S. Air Force Chevy, but we know what we need to work on when we come back. We just lacked the speed today. We stayed out and earned some points early, and I think we could have gotten a decent finish, but the penalty late set us back. With no cautions outside the stage breaks, it just made things harder. We’ll refocus this week and head to Atlanta next weekend and try to get a win for this 43 team.”

