Ford Performance NASCAR: Kansas Post-Race Cup Quotes

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

11th – Austin Cindric

12th – Ryan Blaney

14th – Brad Keselowski

15th – Kevin Harvick

17th – Joey Logano

21st – Harrison Burton

22nd – Cole Custer

23rd – Michael McDowell

24th – Chase Briscoe

25th – Todd Gilliland

26th – Aric Almirola

27th – Chris Buescher

31st – JJ Yeley

34th – Cody Ware

36th – BJ McLeod

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Menards/Monster Ford Mustang – “I think the biggest thing I’m curious about is I felt like the track definitely changed. We were really strong there at the end of Stage 2. I don’t know if it was due to some of the cleaning of the track or what, but we went from being really solid – maybe just a little bit free – to kind of back to where I was at the beginning of the race, really tight. I wish we would have had a little more speed. I think we had to be perfect to run inside the top five today for sure. We had solid execution. Our guys did a great job during the week and getting used to the changes on the team and had to come back from a few issues and, all in all, a solid day. It’s something we needed to get stage points. I wish we could have gotten a top 10 out of it. We just missed out on that, but, overall, a solid effort.”

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang – “I’m just really disappointed. We can’t catch a break. It seems like my team is bringing me good cars. I feel like we were probably the best Ford and we could have ran fifth to eighth and we just don’t have the raw speed of our competitors right now. We have to have a perfect day and when Suarez crashed in front of me, I don’t know if I got in some fluid or what, but it just jumped out from underneath me and I got in the wall. We bent the suspension and rode around the rest of the day just trying to salvage a finish.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Wabash Ford Mustang – “It was a challenging day for sure. We got a lot better from where we started, so that was good. I thought we were gonna be able to finish pretty decent, but then I got put into a couple of bad spots on that last restart and kind of fell back, and then I tried too hard and hit the wall and ended up 12th. Overall, I appreciate the hard work. We got a lot better from where we started, but we just need to be better overall.”

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 King’s Hawaiian Ford Mustang – “We just ran a solid race. We kind of got the max potential that we had and the pit crew did a great job. We need to raise our max potential, but we executed with everything we had so I’m happy for that.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang – “We ran better than we finished, which is frustrating. You want it to be the other way, but just really free at the end. It’s really hard to drive these things loose, so I don’t know if I need to do a better job or what, but when we get loose we struggle pretty bad. It was a handful at the end and it’s definitely frustrating. I felt like we were getting better throughout the day and then on the last run we finally jumped over the cushion on too far. We were tight, tight, tight all day and couldn’t get it to turn and then all of a sudden the last run I’m crashing on entry and crashing on exit, so it’s frustrating. Overall, we just have to keep digging. It’s not what we want, but we’ll keep going.”

Ford Performance PR