Kyle Larson, driver of the number 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy Camaro, won the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Larson led a total of 256 out of 334 laps and was one of 8 different leaders. The race had 11 cautions and took about 3 hours, 42 minutes, and 54 seconds to complete. Here are your top 10 finishers from Texas.
#1: Kyle Larson
#2: William Byron
#3: Christopher Bell
#4: Brad Keselowski
#5: Kevin Harvick
#6: Ryan Blaney
#7: Chase Elliott
#8: Kyle Busch
#9: Tyler Reddick
#10: Daniel Suarez
Only 3 out of the 8 playoff drivers did not finish in the top 10: Denny Hamlin finished 11th ( had 2 spins in the race), Martin Truex Jr finished 25th
( hit the outside wall in turn 4 after contact with Daniel Suarez on lap 321), and Joey Logano finished 30th ( blown engine on lap 298). Here are the playoff standings headed into Kansas Speedway.
#1: Kyle Larson ( Advanced into Round of 4)
#2: Ryan Blaney + 17
#3: Denny Hamlin + 9
#4: Kyle Busch + 8
#5: Chase Elliott - 8
#6: Brad Keselowki - 22
#7: Martin Truex Jr - 22
#8: Joey Logano - 43
Next week the NASCAR Cup Series takes on Kansas Speedway on Sunday October 24th on NBCSN and MRN Radio.