Kyle Larson, driver of the number 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy Camaro, won the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Larson led a total of 256 out of 334 laps and was one of 8 different leaders. The race had 11 cautions and took about 3 hours, 42 minutes, and 54 seconds to complete. Here are your top 10 finishers from Texas.

#1: Kyle Larson

#2: William Byron

#3: Christopher Bell

#4: Brad Keselowski

#5: Kevin Harvick

#6: Ryan Blaney

#7: Chase Elliott

#8: Kyle Busch

#9: Tyler Reddick

#10: Daniel Suarez

Only 3 out of the 8 playoff drivers did not finish in the top 10: Denny Hamlin finished 11th ( had 2 spins in the race), Martin Truex Jr finished 25th

( hit the outside wall in turn 4 after contact with Daniel Suarez on lap 321), and Joey Logano finished 30th ( blown engine on lap 298). Here are the playoff standings headed into Kansas Speedway.

#1: Kyle Larson ( Advanced into Round of 4)

#2: Ryan Blaney + 17

#3: Denny Hamlin + 9

#4: Kyle Busch + 8

#5: Chase Elliott - 8

#6: Brad Keselowki - 22

#7: Martin Truex Jr - 22

#8: Joey Logano - 43

Next week the NASCAR Cup Series takes on Kansas Speedway on Sunday October 24th on NBCSN and MRN Radio.