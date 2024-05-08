Ty Gibbs / No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry XSE Preview — Goodyear 400

No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry XSE News and Notes

· SECOND SEASON: Ty Gibbs is competing in his second full NASCAR Cup Series season driving the No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing. He has six top-10 and three top-five finishes and eighth in points. He has led 201 laps this season, which is the most he has led in any Cup season.

· AVERAGE START/FINISH: Ty Gibbs average start is 11.3 which is seventh in NASCAR and his average finish is 13.3 which ranks eighth.

· HE GETS US: In his last start in the He Gets Us sponsored No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE, Gibbs started eighth and finished fifth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

· DARLINGTON: Gibbs has started three Cup races at Darlington with a best finish of 15th in the fall of 2022. Gibbs has only three NASCAR Xfinity starts at Darlington and finished fifth in the fall of 2022.

· TITLES: Gibbs has won the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, 2021 ARCA Menards Series Championship and 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Rookie of the Year.

· ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2024 season. Gayle, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 37 Xfinity Series wins. He was also the crew chief of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Gibbs. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

· RACE INFO: The Goodyear 400 starts at 3 pm EDT on Sunday, May 12 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry XSE:

“Darlington is a tough place and it’s an odd-shaped track. It’s got a lot of history and tradition and it’s a fun race to run. Good to have He Gets Us back on board our Toyota Camry and hopefully we can give them a good run.”

JGR PR