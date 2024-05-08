Racing in Word & Image Event Set for May 9 at USAC Headquarters

Racing in Word & Image, a RaceAid benefit showcasing many of the greatest authors and photographers in motorsports, will be held at USAC headquarters on Thursday, May 9.

The doors open at 5:30pm Eastern at the United States Auto Club building, located at 4910 W 16th St. in Speedway, Indiana.

Photographers showcasing their work at the event include the likes of John Mahoney, Joe DeFabis, Randy Jones, David Nearpass, Bob Mays, Rich Forman, Steve Baker, Cameron Neveu, Steve Lafond and more.

Several tables will also be devoted to vintage racing books from John Mahoney, Bob Mays, Bones Bourcier, Dave Argabright, Lee Anne Patterson, Rick Shaffer, Mark Montieth & more, just to name a few.

As part of the fundraiser, books and photos can be purchased via a live auction, plus there will be interviews, drinks, pizza and snacks at the event emceed by Pat Sullivan.

A special thanks to Marc Dailey Racing and First Gear Engineering and Technology for their support along with Marie Hall, SprintCarStats and former racer/official Jack Calabrase.

Admission to the one night only event is free, although a donation to RaceAid is highly encouraged. Since 1959, the United States Auto Club Benevolent Foundation (now USAC RaceAid) has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or need assistance.

USAC RACEAID also provides support to surviving family members with immediate and ongoing expenses. Over the years, the foundation has provided millions of dollars to help members and their families in times of need. The needs, whether small or large, never cease.

