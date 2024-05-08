Front Row Motorsports Statement Regarding Michael McDowell

After seven seasons with Front Row Motorsports (FRM), Michael McDowell has announced he will leave FRM at the end of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The organization’s NASCAR Cup Series leader in wins, starts, and top-5 finishes, McDowell has been an important part in the growth and success of FRM, including winning the 2021 Daytona 500, the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and two appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

A statement from FRM Owner, Bob Jenkins:

“We thank Michael for all he has done during his time as a driver at Front Row Motorsports. His 2021 Daytona 500 victory, a dominant win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and two appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs set a new standard for our organization. He became the leader of his team and the organization. Outside the car, he was the model for a driver we want to represent us and our partners.”

“We’re sad to see Michael leave, but wish him, Jami and his family nothing but the best as he moves on to another chapter of what is already an incredible racing career.”

McDowell and the No. 34 team are focused on competing for wins and returning to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs throughout the rest of the season.

FRM PR