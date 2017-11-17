Rev Group To Sponsor No. 12 and Ryan Blaney in 2018

Team Penske has announced an enhanced partnership agreement for 2018 with REV Group, a leading manufacturer of specialty vehicle brands serving the commercial, fire and emergency and recreational markets. REV, a Team Penske partner in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) and the Verizon IndyCar Series since 2016, will showcase its brands as the company steps up to become a sponsor for the team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) in 2018.

REV will be the primary sponsor of the No. 12 Ford Fusion and driver Ryan Blaney for two races next season, including the spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway and the fall race at Talladega Superspeedway. REV will also be featured as an associate sponsor on the No. 12 Ford Fusion for the rest of the team’s 2018 MENCS races.

In addition, REV will continue its association with the team’s INDYCAR program - as a full-season associate sponsor on the No. 1 of Josef Newgarden and the No. 3 of Helio Castroneves during the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 during the month of May.

“We are always looking for ways to give our partners more exposure and teaming REV up with Ryan Blaney in the Cup Series was a perfect opportunity,” said Roger Penske. “We’ve been able to build a great relationship with the entire REV organization over the last couple of years. Tim Sullivan, Marcus Berto and their entire group do a fantastic job leveraging their partnership to bring in guests and help expand their business-to-business opportunities.”

REV has featured its Fleetwood RV brand with Team Penske since 2016 as primary sponsor of four NXS races on the No. 22 Ford Mustang, including the season finale event at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Joey Logano took REV to their first victory as a Team Penske primary sponsor at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this year. The company has also sponsored three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Castroneves and was the primary sponsor of the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet at several races over the last two seasons.

"We couldn't be more pleased to continue our association with Team Penske in 2018,” said REV Group President and CEO, Tim Sullivan. “We are very excited to be associated with two of Team Penske’s young guns next year. We have supported Ryan Blaney in the XFINITY Series the past two years and we look forward to continue that as he moves to the No. 12 in the Cup Series next season. We are equally excited to have newly-crowned INDYCAR Series Champion Josef Newgarden become a part of the REV family. And of course, the master Helio Castroneves as he strives for number four at Indy."

At just 23 years old, Blaney is a key pillar to NASCAR’s youth movement. Currently racing in his second full-time season for the legendary Wood Brothers Racing team, Blaney captured his first MENCS career pole at Kansas Speedway, as well as his first Cup Series career win at Pocono Raceway this season. The victory at Pocono earned Blaney a coveted spot in the 2017 MENCS Playoffs for the first time in his young career.

“It will be great to have REV on board with No. 12 Ford Fusion next season,” said Blaney. “They have been an important sponsor for Team Penske’s XFINITY Series program and growing the relationship and taking it to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series level is exciting. Not only that, but I’ve utilized one of their motorhomes each weekend at the track and I love it. It’s great to see a partner continue to build their program with us year after year. We’ll be working hard to bring REV to the Cup Series Victory Lane in 2018.”

REV has had a strong presence in the motorsports industry for years. In the area of track safety, REV fire trucks and ambulances are used at race tracks around the country. In addition, race fans and general consumers utilize REV vehicles including their extensive list of bus brands, mobility vans, street sweepers, yard trucks and popular recreational vehicles. The partnership with Team Penske continues to provide visibility and activation opportunities for these REV brands in the racing community.

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series regular season begins with the 60th anniversary running of the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, on Sunday, February 18.

Team Penske PR