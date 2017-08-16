Busch Scores NCWTS Bristol Pole

BRISTOL, Tenn.— After setting a new track record in the final round of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, Kyle Busch will start from the pole in tonight’s UNOH 200 from Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch was fastest in the opening round of qualifying at 128.848 mph. Christopher Bell was second fastest at 128.485 mph. Ben Rhodes was third fastest at 128.425 mph. Austin Cindric was fourth fastest at 128.417 mph. Parker Kligerman rounded out the top-five at 128.374 mph. Chris Windom and Mike Senica were the two drivers who will not participate in tonight’s event.

In the second round of qualifying, Bell was fastest at 128.848 mph. Busch was second fastest at 128.632 mph. Johnny Sauter was third fastest at 128.365 mph. Noah Gragson was fourth fastest at 128.211 mph. Rhodes rounded out the top-five at 127.911 mph.

In the final round of qualifying, Busch scored the pole with a speed of 129.413 mph. Bell will start second at 128.606 mph. Sauter will start third at 128.271 mph. Gragson will start fourth at 128.253 mph. Brandon Jones will round out the top-five a 127.911 mph.

Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger, Cody Coughlin, Rhodes, and Jesse Little rounded out the top-ten.