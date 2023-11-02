Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Phoenix Raceway November NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Season Finale: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will close its first chapter of its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour concluding with Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway race. The race signifies the 15th race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. It continues the stretch drive for NASCAR’s secondary national series, with just one race remaining on its calendar. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in the Valley of the Sun, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 31, arrived at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 33rd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 96 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Phoenix Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series Championship Race will mark Moffitt’s seventh start at the 1.0-mile speedway. In his previous six efforts, he has delivered two top-10, four top-15s and six top-20 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2021 season finale edition of the Xfinity Series Championship Race when Moffitt steered to a track best of eighth after starting 20th for Our Motorsports. Earlier this season, in March, Moffitt finished 13th after starting 17th in the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang for AM Racing in the Alsco Uniforms 300. In addition to his previous six Xfinity Series races, the popular driver also has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Arizona race track to coincide with three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts in the desert, including a victory in 2018 driving for Hattori Racing Enterprises. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway 1.0-mile to 2.0-mile in length, Moffitt has made 57 starts throughout his career earning one pole and 19 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 16.0. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 116 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 31 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.8. He earned AM Racing a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. In addition to 116 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 93 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Dead On Tools 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team chased their ninth top-10 finish of the season in the penultimate race of the season. The AM Racing team unloaded with solid speed in their No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang. After a solid practice, Moffitt qualified his No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang 16th. From the drop of the green flag, Moffitt maintained in the hunt for a strong finish. Through strategy, Moffitt would find himself inside the top five during Stage 3, but an array of late-race cautions opened the opportunity to pit for scuff tires, with Moffitt hoping to be able to drive back through the field. Despite his best efforts, chaos ensued over the final laps, and Moffitt was trapped in traffic but avoided a massive melee on the last lap of the 256-lap race to maneuver a respectable 20th-place finish. In 32 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, nine top-10s, 16 top-15s, 21 top-20s, and an average finish of 18.0. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 131st NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his eighth race at the 1.0-mile facility in Avondale, Ariz. In his previous 130 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and X | Twitter @brett_moffitt.