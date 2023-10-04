RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at the ROVAL

"I have really high hopes for this weekend’s race at the Charlotte ROVAL. This has probably been one of my best tracks in the past, scoring my first Xfinity Series stage win there back in 2020. As strong as we’ve been on the road courses in our recent races, I feel like this will be a really good opportunity for us to gain some points and contend for the win in front of our friends and family at home. I love that Island Brands is running their pink CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade scheme to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so we’ll have even a little extra to race for on Saturday."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Strawberry Lemonade GR Supra