RCR NXS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway

“Man, I really hate we got the damage there at the beginning of Stage 3. We had a fast Global Industrial Chevrolet. We just needed to work on our handling a little and make our car better on the long run. If we kept working on the balance, I thought we might have a shot at the win. Unfortunately, we got hindered on pit road at the end of Stage 2 which put us at the tail end of the top-10. That was the farthest back we had been all race and during the Stage 3 restart, the wreck happened. I was about to turn left to avoid the wreck when I got hit from behind and pushed right into it. Once we got the damage, our goal was to leave here with a top-15 day and as many points as possible. Towards the end on the restart when I was running third, I thought we might even get a top-five. To come out with a seventh-place finish is great for our team, especially with all the adversity we had to fight. Our right front was killed, toe was knocked out, and the steering wheel was off, so we definitely had to dig deep for this finish. We will go back to the drawing board and have a smooth road course race at Charlotte to get out of this round.” -Austin Hill