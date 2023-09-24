Sunday, Sep 24

RCR NXS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway

RCR NXS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Capture Top-10 Result at Texas Motor Speedway
 

"In the late stages of today's race, we had a fast Whelen Chevrolet. At the start of the day, our Camaro was solid in practice, but we just didn’t qualify well. Once the green flag waved though, the first two stages of the race were brutal. I lost a lap and fought hard to get back on the lead lap. My pit crew was fast throughout the entire race and we kept adjusting on the car to get another top-10 finish. Honestly, I’m not sure what the problem was with the car, but I know my team will go back to the shop and go through the car to figure out what happened. I’m proud of this Richard Childress Racing team though. It was a hot day and the guys worked hard. I’m excited to get to the Charlotte Roval in a couple weeks. We are still above the Playoff cut line and have the momentum to carry on, so we need to survive the Roval and advance to the next round.” 

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Overcome Significant Damage to Finish in the Seventh Position at Texas Motor Speedway
 

“Man, I really hate we got the damage there at the beginning of Stage 3. We had a fast Global Industrial Chevrolet. We just needed to work on our handling a little and make our car better on the long run. If we kept working on the balance, I thought we might have a shot at the win. Unfortunately, we got hindered on pit road at the end of Stage 2 which put us at the tail end of the top-10. That was the farthest back we had been all race and during the Stage 3 restart, the wreck happened. I was about to turn left to avoid the wreck when I got hit from behind and pushed right into it. Once we got the damage, our goal was to leave here with a top-15 day and as many points as possible. Towards the end on the restart when I was running third, I thought we might even get a top-five. To come out with a seventh-place finish is great for our team, especially with all the adversity we had to fight. Our right front was killed, toe was knocked out, and the steering wheel was off, so we definitely had to dig deep for this finish. We will go back to the drawing board and have a smooth road course race at Charlotte to get out of this round.” 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

