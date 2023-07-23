RCR NXS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

"Very grateful for the opportunity to run a couple races with Ferris Commercial Mowers and Richard Childress Racing this season. It's been fun to come back to the Xfinity Series and compete with this group of guys. Our No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro built tight throughout each run today and while we kept making adjustments on each stop, we couldn't get the car freed up enough at the end of the run. After running long and being up front, we played a strategy call of pitting for fuel only under green. If it would have played out, we would have had a solid chance at an even better finish. Unfortunately the caution came out shortly after making our green flag stop. I feel like we should have finished better, but appreciate the hard work put forth by the entire group." -Ty Dillon