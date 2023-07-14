Brett Moffitt | AM Racing New Hampshire Motor Speedway NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Inaugural Journey Marches On: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Saturday afternoon’s race signifies the start of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at the track dubbed the New York of the South, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 18th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend was a busy weekend for AM Racing. In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series team competing at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, AM Racing’s ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program were in action on the road course at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. ARCA rookie Christian Rose kicked off the weekend with a solid showing in his No. 32 Department of West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang. After starting his first career road course from the 12th position, Rose methodically made gains throughout the race and maneuvered him inside the top-10 in the closing laps of the race. Unfortunately, an electrical issue on the last lap spoiled the team’s top-10 finish and the team was credited with an 11th-place result. Austin Wayne Self returned to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series tour aboard his No. 22 AIRBOX Air Purifier Ford F-150. Qualifying 27th, Self-impressed in the rain – quickly entering the top-10 in the early onset of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150. This weekend, Rose continues his ARCA season with a stop at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 51 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. AMerican Heroes: NASCAR and its fans have always put Patriotism and American Pride at the forefront of every race weekend. That same passion runs just as deep at AM Racing, a team whose family lineage is deeply rooted in the Armed Forces and First Responders workforce. We're a team whose blood bleeds Red, White and Blue every day, which is why we are proud to launch, AMerican Heroes. At AM Racing, it is our mission to recognize and highlight the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every day, as well as honoring and paying respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We are a nation that is united by one flag, which represents all the liberties and freedoms that we would not be able to enjoy without the sacrifices of those willing to answer the call. Continuing with New Hampshire this weekend, AM Racing will carry the AMerican Heroes livery, which will continue for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series seasons. The team will work to salute all the men and women, past and present, who truly deserve the title of Hero, every weekend. Brett Moffitt Xfinity New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Ambetter Health 200 will mark Moffitt’s third start at the 1.054-mile speedway. In his previous two efforts, Moffitt has delivered one top-10 and two top-15 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2021 Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 when Moffitt steered to a ninth-place finish after starting seventh for Our Motorsports. In addition to his previous two Xfinity Series races, the popular driver also has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at the New Hampshire race track to coincide with one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start in the Granite State. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway 1.0-mile to 2.0-mile in length, Moffitt has made 51 starts throughout his career earning one pole and 16 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.7. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 101 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 27 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.5. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 101 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | Alsco Uniforms 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing were hoping history would repeat itself. In the spring at the hybrid superspeedway track, Moffitt and the AM Racing team earned their second career top-10 finish when they posted a then-season-high sixth-place finish in the RAPTOR King of Tough 250. On the heels of a top-five finish the week prior at the Chicago Street Course, Moffitt and the Joe Williams Jr.-led team were hopeful to continue the momentum. After a subpar qualifying effort of 27th in the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang, Moffitt utilized the drat following the first stage to cleverly maneuver his race car inside the top-10 where he remained throughout the remainder of the race. A late race caution threw the race into overtime and while battling inside the top-10 on the last lap of the race, Moffitt was running on fumes when his car began to fumble coming out of Turn 4. The stumble cost the team their fifth top-10 finish of the season and instead delivered a respectable 11th-place finish. In 17 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, four top-10s, 11 top-15s, 12 top-20s and an average finish of 16.1. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 116th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his third at the 1.054-mile facility in Loudon, New Hampshire. In his previous 115 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 25 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).