No. 20 Red Bird Farms Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

NEMECHEK AT PORTLAND: Saturday’s race at Portland International Raceway will be John Hunter Nemechek’s first experience of any kind on the 1.967-mile road course.

Saturday’s race at Portland International Raceway will be John Hunter Nemechek’s first experience of any kind on the 1.967-mile road course. NEMECHECK ON ROAD COURSES: Nemechek’s best finish in six career Xfinity Series starts on road courses is a seventh-place result at the Charlotte ROVAL in 2019. Earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas, Nemechek qualified sixth and was in position for a solid finish before contact from another car damaged Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra and forced him to make an unscheduled pit stop. The misfortune left him with a 27th-place finish. In 11 road course races in the Truck Series, Nemechek has one win (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2016), five top-five finishes, seven top-10s, and 37 laps led.

Nemechek’s best finish in six career Xfinity Series starts on road courses is a seventh-place result at the Charlotte ROVAL in 2019. Earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas, Nemechek qualified sixth and was in position for a solid finish before contact from another car damaged Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra and forced him to make an unscheduled pit stop. The misfortune left him with a 27th-place finish. In 11 road course races in the Truck Series, Nemechek has one win (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2016), five top-five finishes, seven top-10s, and 37 laps led. CHARLOTTE RECAP: The No. 20 team turned in another solid performance in Monday’s rain-delayed race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After qualifying second, Nemechek led 57 laps and finished runner-up in both stages before ultimately finishing second in the race.

The No. 20 team turned in another solid performance in Monday’s rain-delayed race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After qualifying second, Nemechek led 57 laps and finished runner-up in both stages before ultimately finishing second in the race. FRONT RUNNER: According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek leads the Xfinity Series in laps led, average running position, driver rating, fastest laps run, fastest on restarts, and laps in the top 15. He also leads all full-time Xfinity Series drivers in average starting position (5.7) and average finishing position (8.1).

According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek leads the Xfinity Series in laps led, average running position, driver rating, fastest laps run, fastest on restarts, and laps in the top 15. He also leads all full-time Xfinity Series drivers in average starting position (5.7) and average finishing position (8.1). RED BIRD FARMS: Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Red Bird Farms as the primary sponsor this weekend in Portland. Red Bird Farms is a custom processor specializing in humanely raised with no antibiotics ever and vegetarian-fed chicken. The Englewood, Colorado-based organization is a family-owned and operated business that was established in 1949. For more information, visit www.redbirdfarms.com.

Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Red Bird Farms as the primary sponsor this weekend in Portland. Red Bird Farms is a custom processor specializing in humanely raised with no antibiotics ever and vegetarian-fed chicken. The Englewood, Colorado-based organization is a family-owned and operated business that was established in 1949. For more information, visit www.redbirdfarms.com. JGR AT PORTLAND: Ty Gibbs led Joe Gibbs Racing in the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway last season. The 2022 series champion started sixth, led a race-high 42 laps and won a stage in last year’s race before finishing seventh.

Ty Gibbs led Joe Gibbs Racing in the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway last season. The 2022 series champion started sixth, led a race-high 42 laps and won a stage in last year’s race before finishing seventh. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Red Bird Farms Toyota GR Supra

What do you expect going to Portland for the first time this week?

“I really like road courses and the challenge they present. Portland is a little trickier because we don’t have a ton to work off of from just last year and that was mostly in the rain. Hopefully that will kind of offset some of my learning curve to the guys who raced here last year because they never really got laps in the dry. But, who knows, it could be rainy again this year and we’ll have to do our best to get up to speed. We’ve been doing a lot of work in the sim to prepare, so I feel pretty good from that standpoint. I know Ben (Beshore, crew chief) and my guys will bring a very fast Toyota GR Supra. We’re excited to have Red Bird Farms on board. It’s a great looking car and we want to put on a good show for everyone coming out to watch us this weekend.”

JGR PR