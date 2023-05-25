JD Motorsports, Garrett Smithley, and The Hoffmann Group USA team up for Charlotte Motor Speedway

JD Motorsports, Garrett Smithley, and The Hoffmann Group announce an exciting partnership for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



JD Motorsports is in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with The Hoffmann Group, a renowned tool company based in Germany. This collaboration marks The Hoffmann Group's first-ever full sponsorship on a car in the exhilarating world of NASCAR, and the team couldn't be more excited for this milestone event.



The highly anticipated race will take place at the legendary Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27th, bringing together the speed, skill, and relentless competition that NASCAR fans know and love. With The Hoffmann Group on board, JD Motorsports and Garrett Smithley are poised to make a strong impression on the track and showcase the cutting-edge capabilities of their precision tools.



The Hoffmann Group has built a stellar reputation as a global leader in providing innovative, high-quality tools to professionals across various industries. Their commitment to excellence and dedication to producing top-of-the-line products perfectly aligns with JD Motorsports pursuit of success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



"We are thrilled to partner with The Hoffmann Group for this exciting race at Charlotte Motor Speedway," said Garrett Smithley, driver of the #4 Chevrolet. "Their expertise and passion for delivering exceptional tools to professionals worldwide mirrors our own commitment to achieving greatness on the track. This partnership represents a significant step forward for both of our organizations, and we look forward to achieving great things together."



As part of the partnership, JD Motorsports will prominently feature The Hoffmann Group's logo on the sleek and powerful race car. This high-profile exposure will allow The Hoffmann Group to reach a vast audience of NASCAR enthusiasts, further solidifying their brand presence and expanding their reach in the American market.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill, strategy, and speed. JD Motorsports is poised to leverage this exciting event and the support of The Hoffmann Group to make a lasting impact in the race and cement their position as a formidable competitor in the series.



Stay tuned for updates as JD Motorsports and The Hoffmann Group prepare to leave their mark on the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Follow JD Motorsports on social media and visit our website for the latest news, race highlights, and behind-the-scenes content.

JD Motorsports PR