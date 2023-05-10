No. 20 Pye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

DARLINGTON VICTORY: Last May, Nemechek started on the pole and led 69 of 149 laps on his way to a victory in the Truck Series race at Darlington. That performance kickstarted a stellar weekend in which he also finished fourth in the Xfinity Series race the next day.

DOVER RECAP: Nemechek scored his fifth top-five finish of the season in the Xfinity Series' most recent race at Dover Motor Speedway. After qualifying was rained out, Nemechek started 22nd and raced his way to a second-place finish in stage one. He continued his strong run by finishing fifth in stage two and ultimately ended the race with a fifth-place result.

FRONT RUNNER: According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek leads the Xfinity Series in laps led, average running position, driver rating, fastest drivers early in a run, fastest laps run, fastest on restarts, and laps in the top 15.

PYE BARKER: Pye Barker Fire & Safety will be featured as the primary sponsor of Nemechek's No. 20 Toyota GR Supra this weekend at Darlington. Pye Barker Fire & Safety is the nation's leader in fire protection, life safety, and security services providing its services to a wide variety of industries, including commercial, residential, petrochemical, critical infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and government. For more information, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

JGR AT DARLINGTON: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 11 Xfinity Series wins at Darlington Raceway. In 80 combined starts at the Track Too Tough to Tame, the organization has tallied 36 top-five finishes, 51 top-10s, eight pole awards, and 1,324 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Brandon Jones, Bobby Labonte, Joey Logano, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at Darlington.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 11 Xfinity Series wins at Darlington Raceway. In 80 combined starts at the Track Too Tough to Tame, the organization has tallied 36 top-five finishes, 51 top-10s, eight pole awards, and 1,324 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Brandon Jones, Bobby Labonte, Joey Logano, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at Darlington. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Pye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra

What is your mindset going to Darlington this weekend?

“We’re going there like we do every weekend – trying to win the race. I think Darlington is a good track for me based on my past there. It’s a great racetrack, a driver’s track. We need to put ourselves in position and not have any mistakes because it’s one of the shortest races of the season, so there isn’t much time to overcome an issue.”

JGR PR