RCR NXS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

RCR NXS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Capture Second-Place Finish and Dash 4 Cash Berth at Talladega Superspeedway
 

“We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet today at Talladega Superspeedway. We ran in the top 10 most of the day, had good pit stops, and had great calls from the Richard Childress Racing team on adjustments. Each time the caution came out, I would try to reset and focus on what I needed to do to get good restarts and go forward. At the beginning of Stage 3, I struggled to get back to the front and missed one big crash. I put my head down and shot through the middle and I got lucky in making some moves. I thought I was in the perfect spot going into Turns 3 and 4 on the last lap. I let the No. 27 get way out there, I had the No. 00 car tight on my bumper, and I was getting ready for a big run on the last lap. I think the No. 48 car peeled the No. 00 car off me, killing my run and a shot at the win. To finish second on a superspeedway knowing I struggle with plate racing is a testament to everyone at RCR and ECR for the car and engines they put on the track. We gained points today so we will take this momentum and race for a win next week at Dover Motor Speedway.”

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics/Realtree Chevrolet Team Persevere through Late-Race Accident to Regain Points Lead at Talladega Superspeedway
 

“I’m really proud of our Bennett Transportation and Logistics/Realtree team. Once again, we brought a fast Chevrolet Camaro that could lead laps and be in contention to win. We started the race on the loose side. The car wasn’t as secure as I wanted it to be in order to aggressively tug on the wheel and make moves. Andy Street (crew chief) and the guys made good adjustments on the first stop though and got the car tightened up. Once we got the car handling well, I was able to drive to the front. Unfortunately, I got caught up in the accident with the No. 11 car at the end and got quite a bit of the damage. Our team never gave up and we were able to finish the race and regain the points lead. I definitely want to get a win here at Talladega Superspeedway, with it being my second home track, so excited to come back here in the fall and hopefully have a better result.” 

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

