RCR NXS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

“We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet today at Talladega Superspeedway. We ran in the top 10 most of the day, had good pit stops, and had great calls from the Richard Childress Racing team on adjustments. Each time the caution came out, I would try to reset and focus on what I needed to do to get good restarts and go forward. At the beginning of Stage 3, I struggled to get back to the front and missed one big crash. I put my head down and shot through the middle and I got lucky in making some moves. I thought I was in the perfect spot going into Turns 3 and 4 on the last lap. I let the No. 27 get way out there, I had the No. 00 car tight on my bumper, and I was getting ready for a big run on the last lap. I think the No. 48 car peeled the No. 00 car off me, killing my run and a shot at the win. To finish second on a superspeedway knowing I struggle with plate racing is a testament to everyone at RCR and ECR for the car and engines they put on the track. We gained points today so we will take this momentum and race for a win next week at Dover Motor Speedway.” -Sheldon Creed