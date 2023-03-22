Sammy Smith / No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview - Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today at Circuit of the Americas

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SMITH AT COTA: Sammy Smith will run his first race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Smith has two previous NXS road course starts. His NXS debut came at Road America in 2022 and he finished third at Watkins Glen for his best finish of the 2022 season.

Smith started the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 from the pole after qualifying was rained out on Friday. The No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra struggled in dirty air throughout the race. Smith finished the race in 17th. ROOKIE OF THE YEAR : Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins.

: Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins. ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.

Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022. ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 54 top-five finishes, 111 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership.

Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 54 top-five finishes, 111 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership. JGR AT COTA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns one win and two pole awards in Xfinity Series competition at COTA. In the inaugural event at the track in 2021, Kyle Busch won the pole, led 35 of 46 laps and won the race driving JGR’s No. 54 Supra. Last season, Ty Gibbs also won the pole for JGR.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns one win and two pole awards in Xfinity Series competition at COTA. In the inaugural event at the track in 2021, Kyle Busch won the pole, led 35 of 46 laps and won the race driving JGR’s No. 54 Supra. Last season, Ty Gibbs also won the pole for JGR. PILOT FLYING J: The closest Pilot Flying J to COTA is located at 10700 US-183 North in Buda, Texas.

The closest Pilot Flying J to COTA is located at 10700 US-183 North in Buda, Texas. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2023 NXS Seasons.

RACE INFO: The NXS Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today at COTA is scheduled for 5:00 PM EST on Saturday, March 25. The race will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1, PRN, SiriusXM and available to stream on the FOX Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: "COTA is a track I've been excited about getting to. I ran two road courses last year and was competitive in both races, so I feel like we will run well this weekend. It'll be a good indicator of how we are on road courses and we can use what we learn this weekend to fine-tune our road course cars for the rest of the season. Our No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra is ready to go for race and I expect a good showing out in Texas."

Smith’s 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 5 1 1 1 0 106 10.8 14.6

Smith’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 14 1 2 4 0 124 8.3 16.5

JGR PR