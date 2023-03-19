Sunday, Mar 19

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Atlanta Motor Speedway

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing's No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Shows Speed at Atlanta Motor Speedway with Sheldon Creed
 

21st

7th

12th

“We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet tonight at Atlanta Motor Speedway. I feel like I worked on this pretty hard because I’m normally not good at speedways. I did a lot of work at this one to be better and I think it showed by winning Stage 1 and finishing fourth in Stage 2. Being able to pick up stage points will go a long way come NASCAR Playoffs time. We had a right-front tire go flat under green flag conditions late in the race and with the long pit road that killed our day. I’m proud of the work Richard Childress Racing puts into my cars and I’m looking forward to going back to road course racing next week at Circuit of the Americas.”

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill Claims Third Win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Season in the Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway
 

1st

3rd

1st

“We basically came here with the same setup as last year. We finished second in the first race and won the second one, so we thought we were at a really good spot on what we needed setup-wise. We knew that our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet was going to drive a little bit different just because of the new rear package that we have this season. During Stage 1 we knew that we were going to have to figure that out to see if I was going to be a little too loose or a little too tight and make whatever adjustments we needed to get the car where we needed it. Our Chevrolet Camaro wasn’t that far off when we unloaded, which shows that everybody at Richard Childress Racing puts in the work and pays attention to all those minor details that need to be done to be fast.”

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

