Ryan Truex Scores Top-Three in His GR Supra

Ryan Truex battled through a record number of caution flags in Saturday night’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to claim a third-place finish. Truex claimed the runner-up finish in last week’s race at Phoenix Raceway and continues his streak of top-three finishes with today’s performance in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race 5 of 33 – 251 miles, 163 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Hill*

2nd, Daniel Hemric*

3rd, RYAN TRUEX

4th, Parker Kligerman*

5th, Riley Herbst*

8th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

17th, SAMMY SMITH

30th, CONNOR MOSACK

35th, KAZ GRALA

37th, JOEY GASE

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

RYAN TRUEX, No. 19 Toyota Genuine Parts Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

What did you see on that final lap coming to the checkered flag?

“I saw cars wrecking and I just didn’t lift. I saw a lane, but if it was like Talladega and the start-finish line was down there, I probably would have won. That’s racing. It was a crazy race. I didn’t expect it to be the way it was. Man, Parker Kligerman’s car was so good. We were riding single file there for a while and he just made his lane by himself and drove all the way to the front. That’s what pulled everyone with him. I ended up getting shuffled out and getting pushed to the back. Our GR Supra was fast enough to drive back through the field. I pushed Brett (Moffitt), my old buddy, as hard as I could that whole last lap. I never got off his bumper and I thought we would have had a chance at a side-by-side finish for the win. All in all, it was a good day. Glad we brought home another good finish.”

TRD PR