The Winning Combination returns; One Stop Convenience Store & All South Electrical teaming up with JCR for Daytona

Jeremy Clements Racing is pumped to kick off the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Season at Daytona International Speedway. JCR will return to the World’s Center of Racing for the first time since the memorable Playoff catapulting Win last August. The #51 Chevrolet will be fueled and powered by co-primary sponsors All South Electrical and One Stop Convenience Store. This will also mark the start of the 13th full-time season in the XFINITY Series for the family run, single car independent team. The Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 will take place Saturday, February 18th.

“What a quick off-season it has been. Everyone got some deserved time off over the holidays and Mark (Setzer) and the guys at shop have been hard at it ever since! Plus, with the help of all our returning partners we were able to test at Charlotte and get in some valuable Sim time too.” Clements stated.

As for the upcoming season, Clements said, “Man we are definitely blessed with a great group of sponsors. They have absolutely made us better than we have ever been heading into a season. With their full support I know we can not only defend our last two playoff appearances but also compete for another win for sure!”

The #51 Chevy Camaro SS will also carry the logos of associate sponsors; First Pacific Funding, Fox Sports Spartanburg, Spartan Waste, Whitetail Smokeless, E3 Spark Plugs, Elite Towing and Recovery, Zmax Race Products, Carolina Driveline, Tuore-V and Nordic Logistics.

JCR PR