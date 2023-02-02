Trophy Tractor Continues Partnership with Garrett Smithley Beginning at Daytona

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Trophy Tractor will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 99 Chevrolet driven by Garrett Smithley in several NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races this season beginning with the season opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



In addition to its primary sponsorship support of BJMM and Smithley, Trophy Tractor has committed to season-long associate sponsorship of the No. 99 Chevrolet.



“The “once-in-a-lifetime” experience that a partnership like this allows us to give to our customers is immeasurable,” said Maxx Miller of Trophy Tractor. “Of course, we’re race fans ourselves, but at the end of the day, it has to make sense for our business. The experience that BJ (McLeod, team owner) and Garrett (Smithley) can provide at a race is a great tool to have in our sales and marketing toolbox. We are looking forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with Garrett and can’t wait to work with all the great men and women at BJ McLeod Motorsports.”



Trophy Tractor offers a cost-effective alternative to the purchase and rental of new equipment with quality low hour used equipment. Trophy Tractor specializes in the sale and rental of haul trucks, loaders, dozers, scrapers, excavators, compactors, graders, and water equipment.



Recently, Trophy Tractor’s new state-of-the-art, 28,000 square foot facility opened in Burleson, Texas just outside of Dallas-Fort Worth. The new building has a total of eight service bays, each with 22-ft. by 22-ft. access doors, a 5,000-sq.-ft. office.



“From the minute I met Jeff (Miller) and Maxx (Miller) I knew they were fantastic, honest, hard-working people, “ said BJ McLeod. “I’ve always appreciated their passion for, and their investment in motorsports. They have supported Garrett (Smithley) for many years and long-lasting partnerships like this one are what makes this sport tick. When the opportunity to have Garrett drive for us this season came about, one of the coolest conversations I had was with the folks at Trophy Tractor and the eagerness they had to help all of us achieve our goals. It’s cliche, I know but it’s no secret the struggles of last year for our group at BJMM, and for them to step up and show the support and belief in the people inside the walls at our shop was a big deal. We have a lot of work ahead of us but I’m really looking forward to the journey together.”



Based out of Race City, U.S.A, Mooresville, N.C., BJMM owned by NASCAR Driver BJ McLeod and his wife, Jessica, will field two Chevrolet powered NXS entries this season, the No. 99 for Garrett Smithley and the No. 78 for Anthony Alfredo.



“My partnership with Trophy Tractor is so special to me,” said Garrett Smithley. “Sponsors have come and gone over the years but Jeff (Miller), Maxx (Miller), LouAnn (Norris) and the entire team at Trophy Tractor have stuck by my side, and at times stuck up for me. Forget partnership, this is a relationship. I’m as passionate about their business as they are about my career. I’m so proud to be a part of what they have built, are building, and will continue to build. I’m amped up to get behind the wheel of the No. 99 Trophy Tractor Chevrolet at Daytona in just a few short weeks.”



The NASCAR XFINITY Series kicks off their 33-race schedule at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida with the running of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 on Saturday February 18, 2023 at 5:00p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN.



For more information about Trophy Tractor, including a list of their current inventory, visit www.TrophyTractor.com.



BJMM PR