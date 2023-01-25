Ferris® Partners with Ty Dillon and Richard Childress Racing for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races in 2023

Ferris Mowers, a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, will sponsor Ty Dillon for select NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023. Dillon, who returns to Richard Childress Racing for the first time since 2018, will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro SS on a limited basis this season, beginning with Darlington Raceway on May 13. The announcement was made today in Concord, N.C. at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This is the second consecutive year that Ferris has partnered with Dillon and marks the 10-year anniversary of the brand’s first sponsorship of the North Carolina veteran driver. The Ferris brand originally partnered with Dillon in the dirt late model series in 2013.

Ferris will also be featured on Dillon’s No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Ty is a great ambassador for the Ferris brand, and we enjoy a great relationship with him,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing, Briggs & Stratton. “We’re excited to see what he can do this season with both Spire Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing.”

“I’m excited to be partnering with Ferris once again,” said Dillon. “Ferris has supported my career since 2013 when I drove dirt late models and I’m grateful for a continuing relationship. To carry and represent their brand 10 years later is an honor and I know we will accomplish great success on and off the track in 2023.”

The links between Ferris and racing run deep. The company’s patented suspension system is inspired by stock-car racing. That suspension system is unlike any other in the outdoor power equipment industry and is prized by lawn contractors for its comfort, traction and mowing efficiency.

