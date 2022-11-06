Transcript: Crew Chief Chris Gayle - Pit Road Interview - Phoenix Raceway

Q. How proud are you of this kid in a week where there was turmoil and distraction, he blocked that out and now he's a champion?

CHRIS GAYLE: Yeah, just think how tough you have to be, how resilient you have to be after going through that last week. The hardest thing for him was going to be all the stuff leading up to it, man. When you got between these two walls on this the racetrack, that's where he shined today, man. So proud of -- there were three or four moments there where he could have panicked, could have got himself in trouble, could have got somebody else in trouble, and man, he did such a marvelous job all day.

NASCAR PR