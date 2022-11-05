Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Phoenix Raceway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of technical inspection on Friday afternoon teams would take to the Phoenix Raceway for a 50-minute practice session. Running 28 laps during his practice session, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 28.540 at 126.139 mph on Lap-4 placing the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet 36th fastest of the 39 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Championship Race.



– Starting Position; Saturday morning at 11:30 AM local time (2:30 PM ET) teams will participate in NXS qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoon’s NXS Championship Race. In 2022, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Snider is scheduled to be the 24th car on track to make his qualification run.



– Phoenix Raceway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS Championship Race will mark Snider’s sixth NXS start at Phoenix Raceway. In March of 2020, Snider would make his NXS debut at the 1.0-mile oval situated in the Arizona desert. Starting in the 15th spot based on the qualifying matrix, Snider would hold his position throughout the race to come away with a 14th place finish at the end of the 200-laps. Returning in the Fall Snider would start in the 15th position once again, but this time would fade at the end to finish 18th in the running order.



2021 would give Snider two more chances at conquering the Phoenix Raceway. The Spring would see Snider start in 19thposition and run stronger than the previous year to come away with a career best at Phoenix of 11th. Looking to back that up in the Fall, Snider would start in 17th and come away with a 19th place finish.



Moving to JAR Bommarito Autosport for 2022, the Spring Phoenix race would see Snider start in the 25th position, and struggle with the handling out of the gate. The team would go to work to improve the handling on each pit stop, but would simply run out of laps to finish 24th in the running order. In five races at Phoenix Raceway Snider holds an average finish of 17.2.



Featured Partners



- TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit TaxSlayer.com.



– Chassis; JAR Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 103 to Phoenix Raceway for Snider to compete with in the NXS Championship Race. Chassis No. 103 last competed at Bristol Motor Speedway in September for the Food City 300. In that race Snider would struggle during qualifying and would take a professional to start in the 36th position. At the start of the race Snider would work his way up to the 26th spot quietly by Lap-20. After applying some adjustments on a Lap-47 pit stop the car would not become any better with Snider finishing Stage-1 in the 29th position. Going a lap down in Stage-1 Snider would remain on track and fight to Lap-130 to pit for tires and further adjustments. Being stuck mid-pack Snider would muster a 22nd place finish in Stage-2. The final stage would see Snider run as high as 16th at the beginning of the stage with the pit crew gaining three positions on pit road before fading back a few laps later and maintaining the 22nd spot to the finish.

Prior to Bristol, No. 103 last competed for JAR Bommarito Autosport during the West coast swing of Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nev. during March of 2022. After returning to the JAR Bommaritio Autosport race shop No. 103 was converted from a intermediate car to a short track car.

JAR PR