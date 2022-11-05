CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Practice Notes and Quotes

JOSH BERRY, NO. 8 TIRE PROS CAMARO SS “We started practice off way loose and made gains on it throughout. Bummy (Mike Bumgarner, crew chief) and this Tire Pros team are working on it now to make the right adjustments for qualifying tomorrow morning. We should be good to go. I’ve got the confidence this group will get it right for tomorrow.” MIKE BUMGARNER, CREW CHIEF, NO. 8 TIRE PROS CAMARO SS "Josh talked about being loose to start practice and throughout but our lap times were on par with the rest of the group ahead of us. Our long run speed was really good, we just need to fire off a little better. We will go to work to make some final adjustments to get us ready for qualifying in the morning and I think we will be right there where we need to be.”