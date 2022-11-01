Tuesday, Nov 01

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Phoenix Raceway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race
  • Date: Saturday, November 5
  • Time: 6:00PM ET
  • Track: Phoenix Raceway
  • Distance: 200 laps / 200 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 110 laps, ends Lap 200
  • Broadcasting: USA | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA)
  • Date: Friday, November 4
  • Time: 4:05PM PST | 7:05PM ET
 
 
  • Qualifying
  • Date: Saturday, November 5
  • Time: 11:30AM PST | 2:30PM ET
  • Format: Single Vehicle | 1 Lap | One Round
 
NXS PHOENIX STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 17th (2018)
Best Finish: 12th (2018)
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 4
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 1
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 11th (Nemechek - 2022)
Best Finish: 5th (Nemechek - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will make his 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start of the season and first with Sam Hunt Racing this Saturday at Phoenix Raceway for the 200-mile NXS season finale.
 
  • Grala will drive the No. 26 Ruedebusch GR Supra, marking the first time he will pilot a Toyota in NASCAR National Series competition.
 
  • Grala has two previous NXS starts at Phoenix Raceway.
  • In 2018, Grala captured a 12th-place finish.
 
  • Grala is the 10th driver to join Sam Hunt Racing in 2022.
 
  • In the Spring, Sam Hunt Racing brought home a Top-5 finish with John Hunter Nemechek behind the wheel of the No. 26 GR Supra.
  • Additionally, Nemechek led 11 laps during the event, capturing SHR's first laps led in team history.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I can’t wait to get on track for the first time in our Ruedebusch Toyota GR Supra. I’ve known Sam [Hunt] for years and have always believed in how he’s building his program. Sam Hunt Racing has had a lot of speed this year as a team, including here at Phoenix, so I have plenty of confidence heading into this weekend together. This will be my very first NASCAR national series start in a Toyota, though I’ve worked with them for years at the regional level. This is the perfect way to cap off my unbelievably busy and diverse season of racing, and I would love to end 2022 with a strong performance."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Ruedebusch Toyota GR Supra
 
