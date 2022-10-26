Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Tuscany Toyota GR Supra Preview - Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Tuscany Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT MARTINSVILLE: Brandon Jones has four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Martinsville Speedway with one win at the track. That win came earlier this year in the spring NXS race at the short-track after an overtime battle for the lead with teammate Ty Gibbs. Jones has finished in the top-10 in all four of the races he has run at the track and has two top-five finishes. Jones has led 44 laps and has an average finish of 5.3.

Brandon Jones has four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Martinsville Speedway with one win at the track. That win came earlier this year in the spring NXS race at the short-track after an overtime battle for the lead with teammate Ty Gibbs. Jones has finished in the top-10 in all four of the races he has run at the track and has two top-five finishes. Jones has led 44 laps and has an average finish of 5.3. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Tuscany logo on the hood this weekend at Martinsville. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com.

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Tuscany logo on the hood this weekend at Martinsville. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com. HOMESTEAD-MIAMI XFINITY SERIES RECAP: Jones finished 15th in the NXS race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday after battling an ill-handling car all day. Jones finished 12th in the first stage reporting that is car was loose off the corners. Stage Two resulted in an 11th-place finish. The team made adjustments to the handling of the car during the Stage Two break as well as during the green flag pit stop during the last stage, but couldn't get the car to where Jones felt comfortable and could advance through the field.

Jones finished 15th in the NXS race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday after battling an ill-handling car all day. Jones finished 12th in the first stage reporting that is car was loose off the corners. Stage Two resulted in an 11th-place finish. The team made adjustments to the handling of the car during the Stage Two break as well as during the green flag pit stop during the last stage, but couldn't get the car to where Jones felt comfortable and could advance through the field. 2022 PLAYOFFS: Martinsville will be the last race in the Round of 8 in the NXS NASCAR Playoffs. Jones enters the race 38 points below the Championship 4 cutline. The Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami, and Martinsville races determine the Championship 4 that will race for a championship at Phoenix Raceway next week.

Martinsville will be the last race in the Round of 8 in the NXS NASCAR Playoffs. Jones enters the race 38 points below the Championship 4 cutline. The Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami, and Martinsville races determine the Championship 4 that will race for a championship at Phoenix Raceway next week. JGR AT MARTSINVILLE: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) drivers have 16 total starts at Martinsville in Xfinity competition. Drivers have combined for two wins, 7 top-fives finishes, 14 top-10 finishes, 1 pole, a 8.9 average start, and a 7.4 average finish.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) drivers have 16 total starts at Martinsville in Xfinity competition. Drivers have combined for two wins, 7 top-fives finishes, 14 top-10 finishes, 1 pole, a 8.9 average start, and a 7.4 average finish. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: Brandon Jones Racing I Instagram:@brandonjonesrac

RACE INFO: The NXS Dead On Tools 250 will start at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 29. The race will be broadcasted on NBC, MRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “We have a great notebook as we head to Martinsville Speedway - the place where I captured my win this year. I know the No. 19 guys and myself still have a lot of drive left in us to make the Championship 4. Our plan is simple this weekend; we just need to go out and be there at the end to capture the win. We can’t worry about things out of our control. We must concentrate on the task at hand, be aggressive, and fight until the very last lap. I honestly think Martinsville is going to be good race for us. Our team knows we can run well there and put our Menards/Tuscany Toyota GR Supra in victory lane at the end of the day.”

JGR PR