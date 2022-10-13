Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Las Vegas NXS Advance

While you may not be racing for a championship, you still have four races left in the season. What is your mindset heading into these last few races? “It’s disappointing to be knocked out of the playoffs, there’s no doubt about that. We did everything we could last weekend and were in a good spot to advance when we got into some trouble. With that said, you can’t dwell on the past. There are still four races left this season and four races to perform. This season has been one of growth and improvement, as both a team and driver. I think we can continue to show the field that this Monster Energy team is here to race and win.” Your background is a little different than most of your competitors. While you come from a racing family, the Herbst name is well-known in off-road racing rather than on the NASCAR circuit. Talk about that transition from off-road racing to NASCAR, and if anything can be transferred between the two. “I knew when I was young that I wanted to make racing a career. With my background, I loved off-road racing and that’s where I got started. But when I was 9, my dad sat me down and asked if this was what I really wanted to do. To be honest, off-road racing is an expensive hobby and hard to make a career out of, so I knew I had to seek out a different form of motorsports, and that’s when I turned my sights on NASCAR. The racing mindset exists across all motorsports, so there's stuff that can cross over, but ultimately, they are so different.” We’re heading to your hometown of Las Vegas, where the UFC headquarters is located. You’ll visit its facilities on Friday to meet some of the fighters and go through a workout. How excited are you? “First off, I’m excited to be heading home, in general. To add the element of getting a training session with UFC legend Forrest Griffin is an added bonus. It’ll be cool to see how the fighters prepare for their matches versus how I train for a race. I’ve been working on my fitness training this year, so we’ll see if I can keep up with these superstar athletes. In addition, I’m just always excited to collaborate with different sports in Vegas. I’m an avid sports fan, so these experiences are genuinely just cool for me.” TSC PR