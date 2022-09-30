Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Talladega Superspeedway October Event Preview

Welcome Back: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt and Joe Graf Jr. welcome back G-Coin as the primary partner of the team’s No. 07 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Sparks 300. Talladega marks the 28th race of the 2022 Xfinity Series season and 14th race overall between 2021 and 2022 where G-Coin, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility will be the primary partner. Download the G-Coin app on iTunes or Google Play and use referral code FHY 6D3 AHT and Joe Graf Jr. will send you $5 worth of G-Coin. About G-Coin: Unlike cryptocurrencies, G-Coin is a digital title to a real asset: 1 G-Coin token equals 1 gram of Responsible GoldTM. G-Coin combines the best qualities of traditional gold – stability, security, value, confidence, and social status – with the benefits of digital innovation, allowing users to easily save, send, and spend gold. Tech-savvy investors keen to avoid cryptocurrency volatility, or physical storage burden and costs, are now able to purchase G-Coin digital gold tokens. G-Coin tokens can be purchased in increments of 0.01gram, giving individual investors better access to the gold market and the ability to use gold for day-to-day purchases. G-Coin Wallets give users the freedom to send and receive value instantly, securely, and at no cost from the convenience of your mobile phone. G-Coin Tip of the Week: Responsible Gold is institutional grade 99.99% pure gold that has been responsibly sourced. Responsible Gold can be traced back to its origin giving the owner or G-Coin token holder knowledge that it has been responsibly mined and sourced throughout the supply chain. Same Day Settlements With MoneyGram: G-Coin customers with Tier 3 access can use cash to buy or sell G-Coin tokens at participating MoneyGram locations. To place a buy or sell order using cash, Tier 3 customers need to select the 'MoneyGram' option from 'Pay With' that appears on the buy | sell screen. Once the order is placed, customers will receive an email with detailed instructions to follow at participating MoneyGram locations. For buy orders, customers will have 24 hours to make the payment in cash, which is when the balance on the G-Coin wallet is updated. Buy orders expire after 24 hours so customers will need to place a new order after that time. For sell orders, customers are responsible for collecting the proceeds of the sale in cash at participating MoneyGram locations. The G-Coin balance will be updated when the sell order has been placed, which is irreversible. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 81 percent of the 2022 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt would like to thank their associate marketing partners: AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, Gtechniq, HazHeart, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 07 G-Coin Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon, the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson LIVE on Saturday morning, October 1, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight G-Coin in several commercial spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Carolina Connection: Beginning this week and throughout the month of October, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt have partnered with Carolina Breast Friends to help spread breast cancer awareness during the month of October. The vision of Carolina Breast Friends is to support, encourage, and empower those in our community who are affected by breast cancer. The mission of Carolina Breast Friends is to embrace the breast cancer community in a positive environment. We provide resources and education through fellowship and mentoring during any stage of the journey. From now until October 5, 2022 – you can donate a minimum of $25.00 and honor a breast cancer hero with their name on Graf’s racecar for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Please consider Donating Here. Get Bucked Up at Homestead-Miami Speedway: With their traditional stop at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway later this year, Joe Graf Jr. and partner Bucked Up Energy Drink are giving a lucky fan and a guest an ALL-EXPENSES paid trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway in October, along with $1,000 in spending cash! To enter, spend at least $10 at buckedup.com from now until Friday, September 30, 2022. Every $10 spent earns another entry. Visit buckedup.com for additional information. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Talladega Superspeedway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway on Saturday afternoon. In his previous five starts, Graf has delivered a track-best of eighth earned earlier this year in the Ag-Pro 300 after starting 24th. He also earned his first career top-10 Xfinity finish at Talladega last October with a top-10 finish in last October’s Sparks 300. He is hunting for his third consecutive top-10 finish at Talladega this weekend. While carrying an average finish of 23.2, he has also completed 491 of the 579 available laps available for an 89.8 percent lap completion. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Superspeedway Nuggets: In 10 career NASCAR Xfinity Series Superspeedway races, he has completed 1,029 of the 1,327 laps available. He holds an average starting position of 23.8 and an average result of 27.0 with a best finish of eighth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2022. Joe Graf Jr. ARCA Menards Series Career Superspeedway Nuggets: In three career ARCA superspeedway track races, Graf Jr. has two top-10 finishes. He has been running at the finish of all three races. He holds an average starting position of 15.3 and an average result of 11th with three (3) laps led. In 2018, Graf Jr. was involved in the closest finish in ARCA Menards Series history at Talladega Superspeedway in a photo finish. The margin was so narrow in the 69-year history of the series, it was a statistical dead heat, the margin of victory on the computerized scoring monitors showing 0.00 seconds. Only a video replay and the photo finish camera were able to determine Graf finished second by a matter of millimeters. Texas Motor Speedway | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Race Recap: In his most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, Graf and the SSGLRwJL team showcased the No. 07 Bucked Up Rocket Pop Energy Drink Ford Mustang for their second trip to “No Limits Texas” this season. A strong 13th place practice position was backed up with a respectable 19th place qualifying effort with Graf maintaining his solid pace throughout the early running of the race. Just past the halfway mark in the race, Graf was collected in a backstretch accident when several cars ahead of him collided. Resilient work by the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team kept Graf who suffered heavy front-end damage from the incident on the track and in contention for a solid finish. When the checkered flag waved, Graf finished 18th earning his first top-20 finish at the 1.5-mile speedway and a solid period to a strong weekend from the No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 93rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his sixth at the breathtaking 2.66-mile superspeedway. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 08 Five Network Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon for his 17th start of the 2022 season. Starr is set to make his 251st career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and 11th at Talladega. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2014 Aaron's 312, where he finished ninth after starting 16th for TriStar Motorsports.