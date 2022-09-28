JDM and Ryan Vargas team up with Critical Path Security for Roval

JD Motorsports and Ryan Vargas are excited to announce our partnership with Critical Path Security for the Roval at Charlotte. Critical Path Security specializes in cyber security with an established presence in New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Toronto. Critical Path serves a span of multiple industries from retail to defense.

“I’m beyond thrilled to welcome Critical Path Security aboard for their first race in NASCAR,” says Vargas. “I’ve been fortunate to have chatted off and on with Patrick (Kelley) and his team at Critical Path Security for the last few months. With this partnership coming together, I look forward to helping them bolster their program as well as finding new ways to showcase Critical Path’s quality cyber security services.”

“We could not be more proud to announce Ryan Vargas as an Ambassador of Critical Path Security!”, says Patrick Kelley, Founder and CEO of Critical Path Security. “As someone who takes immense pride in his work, over-delivers on his promises, and his grit to see tough situations through, both on and off the track, Ryan Vargas embodies the core beliefs of Critical Path Security."

“For our introduction to NASCAR, we are bringing "The Children's Haven" along for the ride. The Children's Haven speaks for those who can't speak for themselves, successfully fulfilling the mission of promoting the health and happiness of children impacted by abuse. This is a matter that is very close to our hearts at Critical Path Security.” Stated Kelley.

“Together, using the incredible platform NASCAR provides, we hope to draw more awareness — thereby offering an opportunity to reduce the impact of abuse on children everywhere—starting at home.” He continued.

Be sure to watch the No.6 Critical Path Security Chevrolet on Saturday, October 8th for the Drive for the Cure 250.

For all things JDM, follow along on our social media page @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM

JDM PR