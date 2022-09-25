RCR NXS Post Race Report: Texas-2

"Man, one spot short. I gave it everything I had out there in my No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. I was hoping a caution would come out at the end so we could restack and get out front but we stayed green. I'm frustrated because we almost had it but it also feels pretty good to start the Playoffs with a second-place finish. My pit crew was on it all day today, our stops were so fast and I think I may have given up some time entering my box so that's something I'm going to work on. I felt good all day long, clean air made all the difference for us so when we were up front, we were running some of our fastest laps. My guys brought me a really good car and I'm disappointed we didn't get the win. I gave it my all. We're 30 points above the cutline but when you go to Talladega, none of that matters because it can change in an instant. But, my team and all of RCR have been really strong on the superspeedways this season so I expect us to do the same next weekend. We'll run in the front and hopefully we come out on top with the trophy." -Austin Hill