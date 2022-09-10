Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Kansas Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After a morning a technical inspection for the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport team, driver Myatt Snider would take to the track for a brief 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, making 16 laps during the session Snider would record a fast lap of 32.213 at 167.634 mph on Lap-1. That speed would place the No. 31 BG Products/ EasyCare/ TORQ Chevrolet Camaro SS 19th fastest of the 39 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Kansas Lottery 300.





– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of practice teams would move into NXS qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300. In 2022, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Rolling off 18thto make his qualifying effort Snider would complete his lap at 31.900 at 169.279 putting the No. 31 BG Products/ EasyCare/ TORQ Chevrolet Camaro SS inside Row number 11 starting in the 21st position.







– Kansas Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Kansas Lottery 300 will mark Snider’s fourth NXS start at Kansas Speedway. In July of 2020, Snider would make his NXS debut at the 1.5-mile Kansas oval earning himself a 22nd place finish after having an ignition issue early in the event and going two laps down to make repairs and having to claw his way back into contention. In the Fall of 2020, the NXS would return to Kansas Speedway for the second time and Snider would have a much faster car, competing just outside the Top-10 in Stage 1, but would fight a tight handling racecar in Stage 2, and would go to work making in better in the final stage. Simply running out of time Snider would end up with a 21st place finish. Moving to a new team in 2021, Snider would unload a fast racecar off the trailer running inside the Top-10 the entire race and as high as second at one-point enroute to a 10th place finish. In three previous visits to Kansas Speedway Snider holds an average finish of 17.7.



Featured Partners







– BG; BG products are proven to make vehicles last longer and perform better. In partnership with an international network of distributors, BG serves the driving public with innovative automotive maintenance products. To see an entire catalog of what BG has to offer visit them online at BGProd.com.







- EasyCare/ APCO Holdings; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.



For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.







TORQ Distribution; Torq Distribution is committed to partnering with clients in the automotive industry to drive PROFITABLITY! We are a distributor of BG Products, the industry leader in fluid maintenance. TORQ also offers TOFF Spray on Bedliners, detail products, and all your shop supply needs. We don’t stop there. We can add other revenue streams aimed at increasing overall profitability in automotive service centers. The more you increase TORQ, the more you increase performance! Visit Torqdist.com for more information.







– Chassis; JAR Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 109 back to the track at Kansas Speedway for Snider to compete with in the Kansas Lottery 300. No. 109 last competed at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) five weeks ago where Snider would start in the 17th position, work on making the car better throughout the race and would finish in the 17thposition. Prior to MIS, No. 109 competed at Pocono Raceway in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 where Snider would qualify in the 28th spot Snider and would hold his ground all day steadily working thru the field on the way to a 14th place finish. In No. 109’s second race for JAR Bommarito Autosport at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Snider would start in the 26th position enroute to a 18th place finish. Chassis No. 109 would make its JAR Bommarito Autosport debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Alsco Uniforms 300. After qualifying in the 33rd position, Snider would advance through the field the entire race to come home with a strong 10th place finish. Chassis No. 109 holds an average finish of 14.75 in four events.

