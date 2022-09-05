JDM drivers dance with The Lady in Black

JDM drivers leave “The Track too Tough to Tame” after yet another rain delayed race. Drivers were pulled from their cars just 8 laps before the halfway marker due to rain. Both Currey and Vargas struggled the first half of the race with handling issues but after calls from their respective Crew Chiefs, they were able to gain control and help improve performance.

Ryan Vargas, driver of the No. 6 Native Sons Chevrolet, had trouble leaving the middle of the pack, ultimately finishing 27th. “Not exactly the result we wanted leaving Darlington, however I’m proud of the execution by our team and I look forward to heading to a track that has been good to me in Kansas”, says Vargas, who is currently 23rd in driver points.

Bayley Currey, driver of the No. 4 Hy-Vee Chevrolet, locked in a top 20 finish with a P.19. Currey states “I’m pretty excited about that finish. The entire JDM crew and pit crew made the necessary adjustments that allowed me to handle the car and bring it home clean”. He is currently 21st in driver points

The team heads to Kansas Speedway this week.

Next Race: Kansas Lottery 300

Qualifying: Friday, September 9th, 2022, at 3:30pm (ET)

Race: Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at 3pm (ET), 200 laps/300 miles

