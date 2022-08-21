RCR NXS Post Race Report: Watkins Glen

Sunday, Aug 21

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Run Up Front All Day and Grab Solid Top-10 Finish at Watkins Glen International
 

"My Whelen Engineering Chevrolet was solid today at Watkins Glen. Most of the day we were fighting a tight car. My crew worked on it every time we pitted and spent so much time trying to come up with solutions to make it better. We were running up in the top five and the car was feeling better throughout the day. We gained some points, which is exactly what we needed and leaving Watkins Glen with an eighth-place finish is a positive for our team. We're looking forward to getting to Daytona."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Fall Victim to Broken Rear

Axle at Watkins Glen International
 

“Today's results at Watkins Glen were a bummer for our No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet team. We were really strong in practice and qualifying this morning and we've shown so much strength on road courses. Unfortunately, our left rear axle broke and put us a bunch of laps down. My guys had to work hard and fast to get me back on the track, but it's so tough to make up that many laps on these kinds of racetracks. After that, we were fighting a loose racecar. We got the free pass a couple times but it just wasn't enough. Our car was really fast so I'm looking forward to getting to the ROVAL in a few weeks. We'll regroup and head to Daytona next weekend. We won the season-opener there this season so I'm excited to do it again.” 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

