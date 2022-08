“I’ve always loved Michigan International Speedway and have had some success in the past here, so we were really looking forward to the race today with our United Rentals Chevrolet. We started the race 16th, so we were back in traffic. Our Chevy was really loose. I should have known better, but I called for an adjustment that I didn’t need and put us behind. Even though I’m frustrated with myself, we still finished in the top five. There’s a lot we can hold our heads up high on. We’re on a pretty good streak and have some momentum. I’ll keep learning these cars and working to get better.” -Austin Hill