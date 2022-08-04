Friday, Aug 05

RACE ADVANCE: John Hunter Nemechek at Michigan

RACE ADVANCE: John Hunter Nemechek at Michigan NK Photography Photo
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: New Holland 250
  • Date: Saturday, August 6
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Track: Michigan International Speedway, 2-Mile D-shaped Oval
  • Distance: 125 laps / 250 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 30 laps, ends Lap 30
  • Stage 2: 30 laps, ends Lap 60
  • Final Stage: 65 laps, ends Lap 120
  • Broadcasting: USA Network | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice
  • Date: Saturday, August 6
  • Time: 9:05-9:25AM ET
 
 
 
 
  • Qualifying
  • Date: Saturday, August 6
  • Time: 9:35AM ET
  • Format: Single Car | One Lap | One Round
 
NXS MICHIGAN STATS
 
 
JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 8th (2018 & 2019)
Best Finish: 8th (2019)
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 29th (Garrett - '21)
Best Finish: 21st (Garrett - '21)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 26 Stillhouse® Toyota GR Supra at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday for the fifth of multiple races with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022, marking his third-career NXS start at the 2-mile D-shaped oval in Brooklyn, Michigan.
 
  • Sam Hunt Racing will make its second appearance at Michigan International Speedway.
  • In 2021, Colin Garrett piloted the No. 26 to a Top-20 finish.
 
  • Stillhouse® returns to the No. 26 car -- promoting its Black Bourbon and Spiced Cherry Whiskey flavors.
  • About Stillhouse®: Stillhouse® is an award-winning American-made spirits portfolio encased in one-of-a-kind, unbreakable 100% stainless steel cans that go where glass can't. Forging a path that goes against the grain, Stillhouse® Spirits Co. was founded in 2016. From its inception, Stillhouse® has created a unique and differentiated platform in the spirits industry – from liquid to package – by defying industry norms, breaking through the monotony and all in a metal can that stands for the unbreakable spirit of America’s finest. Stillhouse® Whiskey is distilled in traditional copper stills then charcoal filtered for superior quality and taste, allowing the natural sweetness of the corn to shine throughout the mellow flavor and smooth finish that make this a truly versatile spirit. Stillhouse® whiskey is also available in Apple Crisp, Peach Tea and Spiced Cherry. All flavors are natural and gluten free. In 2018, Stillhouse® introduced Stillhouse® Black Bourbon and in 2019, the brand took the biggest spirits category head on with the debut of Stillhouse® Classic Vodka. Join the Unbreakable Nation by visiting www.Stillhouse.com.
 
  • Nemechek will be making his seventh NXS start of the 2022 season.
 
  • Nemechek scored Sam Hunt Racing's highest finish (third place) as a team at Richmond Raceway in the Spring of 2021. In 2022, he has picked up two top-five finishes for the team.
  • 5th place - Phoenix Raceway
  • 4th place - Darlington Raceway
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
"I'm looking forward to returning to Michigan in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, especially with Sam and the team. I've had decent success there, and I look forward to building on the strong runs that SHR and I have had together this year. The guys have worked hard to put together a fast Stillhouse GR Supra."
 
-- John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 26 Stillhouse® Toyota GR Supra
 
 
Looking forward to Michigan this weekend with John Hunter and it’s always good to be back in Stillhouse colors. JH always performs well in our No. 26 machine. I think Michigan will be a good opportunity to see where we stack up and where we can improve on faster, high-downforce tracks. The challenge will be tall but our guys are working hard to bring our best effort this weekend."
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
