Sammy Smith / No. 18 Allstate Peterbilt Group Toyota GR Supra Preview – Henry 180 at Road America

No. 18 Allstate Peterbilt Group Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SMITH’S XFINITY DEBUT: This weekend’s race at Road America will be Sammy Smith’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut. He will run a total of eight NXS races for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in 2022. The remaining races on his schedule are Pocono (July 23), Michigan (August 6), Watkins Glen (August 20), Kansas (September 10), Bristol (September 16), Martinsville (October 29), and Phoenix (November 5). The Henry 180 will be Smith's first race at Road America.

The No. 18 Toyota GR Supra will be sponsored by Allstate Peterbilt Group for Smith’s debut. 2022 ARCA SERIES: Smith has won the last two ARCA Menards Series races this season – Elko Speedway and Berlin Raceway. He has two poles this season with an average starting position of 3.3 and an average finish of 1.8 after running four races. In the ARCA Menards Series East, the reigning champion has three wins this season – New Smyrna, Pensacola and Nashville – with his other two finishes being in the top-five.

Twitter: @SammySmithSS I Facebook: Sammy Smith Racing I Instagram: @sammysmithss_

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 is scheduled for 2:30 PM EST on Saturday, July 2. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBS Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: "I’m excited to start my NASCAR Xfinity Series career this weekend at Road America! I’ve been preparing for this for a long time and am ready to compete at the next level. There’s a lot that’s new this week learning a new track, new car and new team, so I’m coming into this race as prepared as I can be. It’s going to be challenging, but I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can about these cars and putting on a solid performance for the No. 18 Allstate Peterbilt Group team this weekend!"

