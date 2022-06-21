DGM Racing & Polow Da Don Partner for the Launch of Yoco® Vodka

DGM Racing is proud to announce their partnership with renowned music producer, Polow Da Don, and YoCo® Vodka. The collaboration with Polow and the No. 36 NASCAR Xfinity team coincides with the launch of YoCo® Vodka during the NXS Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Representative of Polow’s creation of the "Young Country™" culture, this all natural, ultra-smooth Tennessee vodka is made from corn and certified gluten free. YoCo® Vodka is now available in Tennessee and online nationwide.

“I've been a fan of NASCAR for as long as I can remember and it's always been a dream of mine to partner in some capacity," says Polow, Founder of YoCo® Vodka and Young Country™ 96.7 FM Nashville. "It's been incredible to watch the new generation of races, drivers and fans evolve the culture and YoCo® is proud to be part of it and support Alex in this race," he adds.

“We are excited to have "YoCo® Vodka" supporting Alex and the No. 36 team this weekend at Nashville,” said former Nashville Superspeedway winner and DGM Racing owner, Mario Gosselin. “It’s always great to bring new partners with new ideas and vision to the sport.”

Come see YoCo® Vodka and Young Country™ Nashville 96.7 FM at Nashville Superspeedway June 24 - June 26, 2022, in the Official Fan Zone for giveaways and prizes! The Fan Zone, located outside the main entrance of the track, is open to the public, with no ticket purchase required for entry.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 will take place on Saturday, June 25th at 5:35pm ET. Practice and qualifying will precede the race. All on-track activity will be televised live on USA.

For more information about YoCo® Vodka, visit www.drinkyoco.com.

DGM Racing PR