NXS: Josh Berry wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte

Josh Berry won Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



Berry won by a 17 second margin over second place Ty Gibbs.

“This car was so good,” Josh Berry told FS1 post-race

Berry and Allgaier raced each other hard at the end and Allgaier would loose control of his car and slide up into the wall. Allgaier’s right rear tire would go down forcing him to come to pit road. Allgaier would go onto finish in seventh.

Rounding out the top five were Ty Gibbs in second, Sam Mayer in third, Noah Gragson in fourth and Ryan Preece in fifth.



Rounding out the top ten were Daniel Hemric in sixth, Justin Allgaier in seventh, Sheldon Creed in eighth, Trevor Bayne in ninth and Myatt Snider in tenth.





Caution Recap:

Caution 1: Lap 65, Brandon Jones spins out in Turn 1

Caution 2: Lap 21, Timmy Hill spins out in Turn 3

Caution 3: Lap 33, Brandon Brown spins out in Turn 4

Caution 4: Jeffery Earnhardt wrecks on the front stretch collecting Myatt Snider and Kyle Weatherman

DNF: 78, 99, 45, 48, 39, 23, 07, 47, 34, 26, 13

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 4 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on FS1.





Stage 1 Winner: Josh Berry

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier

Race Winner: Josh Berry