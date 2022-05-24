Tuesday, May 24

Absolute Wall & Ceiling Systems and Fire Wall Signs returns to sponsor Jeremy Clements Racing at Charlotte

Jeremy Clements Racing is absolutely thrilled to welcome back Fire Wall Signs and Absolute Wall & Ceiling Systems for their season debut this #NASCARSalutes Memorial Day weekend. They will be co-primary sponsors on the #51 Chevrolet for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this coming Saturday, May 28th.  

“I’m really grateful to have Fire Wall Signs and Absolute Wall & Ceiling back with us again for Charlotte.  We had a great run with them last year finishing 10th and look to better that on Saturday!”  Clements said.

Joining as associate sponsors: All South Electric, Fox Sports Spartanburg, Whitetail Smokeless. E3 Spark Plugs, Chalew Performance, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Upstate Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX 

JCR PR

