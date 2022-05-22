RCR NXS Post Race Report: Texas

|
"We had a really fast Whelen Chevrolet today at Texas Motor Speedway, and that's a good thing because I think that we’re getting somewhere with our cars. I felt like we had a ton of speed early in the race. We were a little free on entry and tight in the center during Stage 1. We made an air pressure adjustment that freed me up through the center. I was going around the No. 10 car and honestly got free out of nowhere. I hadn’t gotten free in that spot in Turn 4 all day. I got free, caught it and then I was just in the spray and there’s no grip in that. It stinks because our teammates ran well and at that point in the race I thought we were better than they were. I felt really good about our Whelen Chevrolet today so it's a shame we had problems. That’s kind of the way our year has gone.”
-Sheldon Creed